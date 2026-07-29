History Science Fusion! Homeschool Program (ages 5-8)

History Science Fusion! Homeschool Program

September 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026

9:30 AM–12 PM

Ages: 5–8, grades K–2

Cost: $100

Discover the history behind early 20th-century inventions through hands-on experiments, building challenges, and creative activities. Participants explore how innovations like automobiles, Crayola crayons, airplanes, and Slinkys changed everyday life while learning the science that made them possible. From testing motion and flight to experimenting with color and design, kids connect history, engineering, and discovery in a fun and interactive way.