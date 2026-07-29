© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS BEFORE 7PM AND WIND UP WITH $4K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

History Science Fusion! Homeschool Program (ages 5-8)

History Science Fusion! Homeschool Program (ages 5-8)

History Science Fusion! Homeschool Program

September 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026
9:30 AM–12 PM

Ages: 5–8, grades K–2

Cost: $100

Discover the history behind early 20th-century inventions through hands-on experiments, building challenges, and creative activities. Participants explore how innovations like automobiles, Crayola crayons, airplanes, and Slinkys changed everyday life while learning the science that made them possible. From testing motion and flight to experimenting with color and design, kids connect history, engineering, and discovery in a fun and interactive way.

Strawbery Banke Museum
$100
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.