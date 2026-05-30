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HISTORY: Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series “The Politicization of Shoes” at Portsmouth Historical Society

HISTORY: Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series “The Politicization of Shoes” at Portsmouth Historical Society

Dr. Kimberly Alexander explores how everyday consumer choices became acts of political expression during the Revolutionary era. Focusing on shoes as a case study, she reveals how American women supported boycotts of English goods by purchasing locally made footwear and repairing existing pairs, helping disrupt British industry and advance the cause of independence.

Dr. Kimberly Alexander is a Senior Lecturer and Director of Museum Studies in the History Department at the University of New Hampshire. A former curator at institutions including the MIT Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, and Strawbery Banke Museum, she specializes in material culture and dress history. Her publications include Treasures Afoot: Shoe Stories from the Georgian Era and Fashioning the New England Family.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Portsmouth Historical Society
$15 for members, $20 for non-members
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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