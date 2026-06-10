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HISTORY: Behind-The-Scenes John Paul Jones House Tour

HISTORY: Behind-The-Scenes John Paul Jones House Tour

Open closed doors and explore hidden corners of the John Paul Jones House, one of Portsmouth’s iconic and historic landmarks, on this behind-the-scenes tour! Guests will get to see spaces that are usually closed to the public, such as the attic spaces that would have once been family bedrooms and now house collections storage, while they hear from staff about the fascinating challenges of historic preservation. The evening also includes a guided tour of the house and a curator-led tour of the special exhibition “Revolutionary Portsmouth.” This tour is on July 17 and September 25.

Learn more about the revolutionary history of Portsmouth in the Portsmouth Historical Society's newest exhibition: https://portsmouthhistory.org/exhibitions/revolutionary-portsmouth/

Walk through downtown Portsmouth on a 90-minute “Loyalist to Liberty” Walking Tour:
https://portsmouthhistory.org/walking-tours/

John Paul Jones House
$20 for members, $25 for non-members
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
John Paul Jones House
43 Middle Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/event/art-in-bloom-party/

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