Herb-Infused Oils and Salves
Herb-Infused Oils and Salves
Learn to use commonly found and grown herbs to make simple yet highly useful herb-infused oils and salves. In this workshop, we will use dried herbs, such as calendula or plantain, for products to take home before you are able to grow or harvest your own herbs this coming growing season!
Ages: Adults (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$15 members/$30 non-members
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org