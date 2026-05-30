Learn to use commonly found and grown herbs to make simple yet highly useful herb-infused oils and salves. In this workshop, we will use dried herbs, such as calendula or plantain, for products to take home before you are able to grow or harvest your own herbs this coming growing season!

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.