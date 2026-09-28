For the third year in a row, the Etna Library's Story Walk will be transformed with a spooky story, hundreds of glowing lights, Halloween decorations, and costumed characters!

Arrive in costume and we'll equip you with flashlights and glowsticks. As you walk up into the fields behind the library, you'll collect candy and have an interactive Halloween tale read to you.

Back at the library, enjoy hot chocolate, home-baked treats, and Halloween-themed games. It's sure to be a spooky good time! This is a fun event for all ages: kids, families, tweens/teens, and adults.

And, this year, the event will be bigger than ever! We'll a live performer juggling pumpkins, a Hot Chocolate Station in the gazebo, a Halloween-themed Games area, and a fire pit with S'Mores supplies!​

[Start your Haunted Story Walk experience anytime between 6:30 and 8pm.]