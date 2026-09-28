© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

Haunted Story Walk

Haunted Story Walk

For the third year in a row, the Etna Library's Story Walk will be transformed with a spooky story, hundreds of glowing lights, Halloween decorations, and costumed characters!

Arrive in costume and we'll equip you with flashlights and glowsticks. As you walk up into the fields behind the library, you'll collect candy and have an interactive Halloween tale read to you.

Back at the library, enjoy hot chocolate, home-baked treats, and Halloween-themed games. It's sure to be a spooky good time! This is a fun event for all ages: kids, families, tweens/teens, and adults.

And, this year, the event will be bigger than ever! We'll a live performer juggling pumpkins, a Hot Chocolate Station in the gazebo, a Halloween-themed Games area, and a fire pit with S'Mores supplies!​

[Start your Haunted Story Walk experience anytime between 6:30 and 8pm.]

Etna Library
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

etna.library@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.