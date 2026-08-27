Harvest Moon Festival
Harvest Moon Festival
Kearsarge Indian Museum will host its annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, September 26, from 10 AM–3 PM, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH. The festival is a Native American celebration of the harvest, the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Harvest Moon is about more than just crops and food, it is a celebration of a season’s worth of hard work throughout the community.
Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities including corn husk doll making, sweetgrass braiding, and beading, along with basketmaking and flint-knapping demonstrations. Guests can also learn how acorn flour is made, participate in sensory-friendly activities, traditional games, and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Native foods will be available, including the popular Hidatsa bison stew and Three Sisters soup.
The day’s schedule includes:
10 AM - Festival Begins
11 AM - Tour through the new Accessible Path in Medicine Woods
1 PM - Storytelling inside the museum
Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event, and museum admission is included with the festival ticket. Museum members and Native American: free admission
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH 603-456-2600 indianmuseum.org