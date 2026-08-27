Kearsarge Indian Museum will host its annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, September 26, from 10 AM–3 PM, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH. The festival is a Native American celebration of the harvest, the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Harvest Moon is about more than just crops and food, it is a celebration of a season’s worth of hard work throughout the community.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities including corn husk doll making, sweetgrass braiding, and beading, along with basketmaking and flint-knapping demonstrations. Guests can also learn how acorn flour is made, participate in sensory-friendly activities, traditional games, and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Native foods will be available, including the popular Hidatsa bison stew and Three Sisters soup.

The day’s schedule includes:

10 AM - Festival Begins

11 AM - Tour through the new Accessible Path in Medicine Woods

1 PM - Storytelling inside the museum

Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event, and museum admission is included with the festival ticket. Museum members and Native American: free admission

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH 603-456-2600 indianmuseum.org

