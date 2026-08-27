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Harvest Moon Festival

Harvest Moon Festival

Kearsarge Indian Museum will host its annual Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, September 26, from 10 AM–3 PM, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH. The festival is a Native American celebration of the harvest, the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Harvest Moon is about more than just crops and food, it is a celebration of a season’s worth of hard work throughout the community.
Visitors can enjoy hands-on activities including corn husk doll making, sweetgrass braiding, and beading, along with basketmaking and flint-knapping demonstrations. Guests can also learn how acorn flour is made, participate in sensory-friendly activities, traditional games, and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Native foods will be available, including the popular Hidatsa bison stew and Three Sisters soup.
The day’s schedule includes:
10 AM - Festival Begins
11 AM - Tour through the new Accessible Path in Medicine Woods
1 PM - Storytelling inside the museum
Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event, and museum admission is included with the festival ticket. Museum members and Native American: free admission
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, NH 603-456-2600 indianmuseum.org

Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
$10-$15. Museum Members, Native Americans and Children under 6: Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
6034562600
deputydirector@indianmuseum.org
https://www.indianmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

development@indianmuseum.org
Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
18 Highlawn Road
Warner, New Hampshire 03278-0142
6034562600
development@indianmuseum.org
https://www.indianmuseum.org/calendar

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