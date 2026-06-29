Harrison Goodell w/ Abrielle Scharff

Harrison Goodell is a singer-songwriter from Seacoast New Hampshire, weaving indie-folk songs that feel like home—restless, familiar, and always shifting. Rooted in vivid storytelling, his music draws from the quiet hum of suburban streets, the vastness of the White Mountains, and the longing to hold onto something fleeting. With raw vocals and emotive arrangements, he captures the push and pull between nostalgia and growth, staying and leaving, love and loss. His sound, while uniquely his own, sits between anthemic folk and confessional songwriting, earning comparisons to artists like Noah Kahan and The Lumineers.

Harrison’s dedication to his craft has led to sold-out shows and opening slots for artists like Sara Bareilles, JP Saxe and The Lone Bellow. His music has been championed by tastemaker Ari Elkins, whose 2.2 million followers have helped bring Harrison’s unvarnished storytelling to a wider audience. As one of the Northeast's top emerging artists, he was awarded a grant from The Portsmouth Music Hall, further fueling his rise. With new material on the way and sessions in Nashville with some of the industry’s most exciting writers, 2026 is set to be a defining year.

About Abrielle Scharff:

Abrielle Scharff is like the emo Taylor Swift. Her lyrics cut deep, her stage presence captivates, her voice soothes, and her banter amuses. Abby authentically finds a way to make even her most personal stories relatable. You'll feel as though she’s invited you into her own living room, conversing with you through song.

Abrielle’s award-winning music has given her the opportunity to tour overseas and open for major artists such as Patty Griffin and Ruston Kelly. She’s played big scale events including the New York & London Coffee Festival, along with Open Folk in Barcelona, but finds the most fulfillment in performing intimate live shows.