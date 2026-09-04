The Walker Lecture Series Invites You to

Handel’s Messiah

A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus.

Saturday, December 12, 2026 10:00 AM Open rehearsal

Sunday, December 13, 2026 4:00 PM Concert

Note that the Sunday starting time is earlier than in previous years.

Free

St. Paul’s Church,

21 Centre Street, Concord, NH

For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org