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Handel's Messiah

Handel's Messiah

The Walker Lecture Series Invites You to
Handel’s Messiah
A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus.

Saturday, December 12, 2026 10:00 AM Open rehearsal
Sunday, December 13, 2026 4:00 PM Concert
Note that the Sunday starting time is earlier than in previous years.
Free
St. Paul’s Church,
21 Centre Street, Concord, NH
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

St. Paul's Church
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

jonmkelly@gmail.com
St. Paul's Church
21 Centre Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-224-2523
office@stpaulsconcord.org
www.stpaulsconcord.org

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