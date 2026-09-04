Handel's Messiah
Handel's Messiah
The Walker Lecture Series Invites You to
Handel’s Messiah
A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus.
Saturday, December 12, 2026 10:00 AM Open rehearsal
Sunday, December 13, 2026 4:00 PM Concert
Note that the Sunday starting time is earlier than in previous years.
Free
St. Paul’s Church,
21 Centre Street, Concord, NH
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org