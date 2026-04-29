© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"

Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"

The Granite State Ringers, New Hampshire's elite handbell choir, will present its spring 2026 concert, “Spirited Bells”, in Dover. Tickets available online and at the door.

First Parish Congregational Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover, NH
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Granite State Ringers
GSREvents07@gmail.com
www.granitestateringers.org
First Parish Congregational Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover, NH
218 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.