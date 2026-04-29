Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"
Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"
The Granite State Ringers, New Hampshire's elite handbell choir, will present its spring 2026 concert, “Spirited Bells”, in Dover. Tickets available online and at the door.
First Parish Congregational Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover, NH
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Granite State Ringers
GSREvents07@gmail.com
First Parish Congregational Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover, NH
218 Central AveDover, New Hampshire