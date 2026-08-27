Halloween Double Feature at NHPL

Join us if you dare for our first multi-age, double feature event!

Folks aged 5-15:

Join Ms. Katy for an evening of Halloween crafting in the Creation Station!

Folks aged 15+:

Test your Halloween knowledge in this blood-chilling game of trivia for attendees aged 15+! Gather in groups of four or less to play 5 haunting rounds of trivia, with the winning team walking away with Water Street Bookstore gift cards. Ponder questions about history, books, movies, and more!

This event is free to the public (including non-cardholders!) and requires no registration!