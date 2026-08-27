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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Halloween Double Feature at NHPL

Halloween Double Feature at NHPL

Join us if you dare for our first multi-age, double feature event!

Folks aged 5-15:
Join Ms. Katy for an evening of Halloween crafting in the Creation Station!

Folks aged 15+:
Test your Halloween knowledge in this blood-chilling game of trivia for attendees aged 15+! Gather in groups of four or less to play 5 haunting rounds of trivia, with the winning team walking away with Water Street Bookstore gift cards. Ponder questions about history, books, movies, and more!

This event is free to the public (including non-cardholders!) and requires no registration!

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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