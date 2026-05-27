Gunstock's Run The Mountain Series - Bluebird Run

Run The Mountain Series - Bluebird Run

Run the Mountain is a summer-long trail running series designed to meet you where you are — and challenge you to see how far you can go.

Each week features a 5K trail run at Gunstock Mountain Resort, with courses inspired by the familiar ski-trail rating system.

This progression is intentional and welcoming. Whether you’re new to trail running, returning after time away, or a seasoned mountain runner, Run the Mountain is about progress, not perfection.

Runners earn points throughout the summer toward a season-long series champion, but the real reward is building confidence, strength, and connection over time.

Come for one race or commit to the full journey. Start easy. Build strong. Run the Mountain.