Guided Hike: Mt. Morgan and Percival

Challenge yourself to climb two of Squam's most iconic peaks by joining the Squam Lakes Association and Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Macie for a 5.3 mile round-trip guided hike to the summits of Mt. Morgan and Mt. Percival from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8th! We will hike in a clockwise direction, starting with the Mount Morgan Trail, ascending 2.1 miles to the first summit. We will stop there for snacks and water as we take in beautiful views of Squam Lake and the Sandwich Range. We will continue another mile along the Crawford-Ridgepole trail to reach the summit of Mount Percival, and take another break before starting our 2.3 mile descent down Mount Percival Trail

Participants will meet at the Mount Morgan Parking Area at 8:00 AM, located along Route 113 in Holderness, NH. Please park in the Southern Lot. All are welcome on this guided hike, but it is recommended for participants that are comfortable with uneven terrain, short ladders, and moderate to strenuous changes in elevation. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please make sure to bring lots of water, a packed lunch/snacks to enjoy at the summit, and weather appropriate clothing and hiking gear. This includes extra layers, sunscreen, a hat, plenty of water, etc.

For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit the SLA website (https://squamlakes.org/event/guided-hike-morgan-and-percival/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other guided hikes and Adventure Ecology programming throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.