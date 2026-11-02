Who wants to hike the only trail on the north side of the Squam Range? Join Diego and Chloe for a peaceful hike up and down the Brooks-Fisher Trail. This easy/moderate 2.5-mile roundtrip ascends steadily via a series of well-graded switchbacks and a few rocky sections before connecting with the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail. If the group is feeling adventurous, we can continue our journey another half a mile to a lookout with one of the best views of Squam Lake and the surrounding mountains. Please arrive at the Brooks-Fisher trailhead at 9:45AM with a positive spirit, plenty of water/snacks, and hiking gear. We look forward to seeing you out on the trail!

Participants should be sure to have appropriate attire and gear for hiking. Bring with you: extra layers, food/water, water resistant hiking boots/shoes, and a day pack to store your gear in. The SLA can provide trekking poles and day packs if needed. Other hiking gear may be available upon request. Not sure what to pack? Feel free to reach out to the SLA with any questions!

For more information, or to sign up for this guided hike, visit the SLA website (https://squamlakes.org/event/guided-hike-brooks-fisher-trail-2/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other guided hikes throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and take place in trails of all lengths and difficulties throughout the four seasons. The focus is to become more comfortable traversing and exploring our beautiful landscape around Squam while socializing with the community.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.