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Greece and The Mediterranean Wine Class at Wine on Main

Greece and The Mediterranean Wine Class at Wine on Main

Two dates to choose from so you can pick the one that works best for you.

Winemaking in Greece and the surrounding dates back to ancient times.  Greece has some of the oldest vines in the entire world and a rich history when it comes to wine.  They also have a host of indigenous grape varietals that you won't find anywhere else.  In this wine class, you'll learn more about Greece's past, climate, and taste the unique wines that are only made in this part of the world.

Wine classes are $35pp and include 6 wines, fun education, and light snacks.  They are limited to 20 people.

Our wine classes are suitable for all levels, from the wine expert to those who are just getting started.

Wine on Main
$35pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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