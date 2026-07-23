Granite State Roller Derby & City of Concord Skate-A-Thon

Granite State Roller Derby Skate-A-Thon 2026.

Join Granite State Roller Derby for the Everett Arena's final public skate of the 2026 season!

Lace up your skates, test your limits, and count your laps to help keep local women's flat track roller derby alive. Skate alongside GSRD league members in a fun, high-energy environment with music & lights!

Date & Time: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location Venue: Douglas N. Everett Arena Address: 15 Loudon Rd, Concord, NH

Entry Cost: $6 Rentals: $6

Skater pledges support local derby!

Open to all ages and skill levels. Public skate session with league members.

Also looking for non-skating volunteers to count skater laps! Bring a friend!

Join us this Sunday to support your local community sports!

Registration & Pledges: Sign up in person on the 26th!

Or get registered with any GSRD member at open skate (Wed-Thu-Fri-Sun, 6–9 PM) before the event, or sign up online at www.granitestaterollerderby.org