Gimme Gimme Disco
Gimme Gimme Disco
If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, put on your best disco attire, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life!
3S Artspace
$17 Early Bird / $20 General Admission Advance / $25 GA Day of Show
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org