Gimme Gimme Disco
Gimme Gimme Disco
If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, put on your best disco attire, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life!
Nashua Center for the Arts
$29.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gimme Gimme Disco
800-657-8774
info@spectaclemanagement.net