GHOST LIGHT: A Haunting Experience
GHOST LIGHT: A Haunting Experience
Back for its Fifth Anniversary of Horrors, NCCA Jean’s Playhouse transforms into an immersive haunted experience unlike any traditional haunted house! GHOST LIGHT sends brave guests on a guided journey through the darkened theatre, where restless spirits, eerie legends, hidden passageways, and the mysterious White Mountain Crone are known to lurk. Travel backstage, across a treacherous abandoned auditorium, through haunted dressing rooms and winding mazes, and into the darkness beyond the theatre walls — but beware: once the Ghost Light goes out, there’s no telling what might be waiting for you.
GHOST LIGHT runs weekends October 9–31 at NCCA Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln, NH. Reservations recommended!
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM