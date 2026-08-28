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GHOST LIGHT: A Haunting Experience

GHOST LIGHT: A Haunting Experience

​Back for its Fifth Anniversary of Horrors, NCCA Jean’s Playhouse transforms into an immersive haunted experience unlike any traditional haunted house! GHOST LIGHT sends brave guests on a guided journey through the darkened theatre, where restless spirits, eerie legends, hidden passageways, and the mysterious White Mountain Crone are known to lurk. Travel backstage, across a treacherous abandoned auditorium, through haunted dressing rooms and winding mazes, and into the darkness beyond the theatre walls — but beware: once the Ghost Light goes out, there’s no telling what might be waiting for you.

GHOST LIGHT runs weekends October 9–31 at NCCA Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln, NH. Reservations recommended!

North Country Center for the Arts at Jean's Playhouse
$37
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Center for the Arts
603-745-2141
boxoffice@jeansplayhouse.com
www.jeansplayhouse.com
North Country Center for the Arts at Jean's Playhouse
34 Papermill Drive
Lincoln, New Hampshire 03251
https://jeansplayhouse.com/

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