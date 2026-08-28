GHOST LIGHT: A Haunting Experience

​Back for its Fifth Anniversary of Horrors, NCCA Jean’s Playhouse transforms into an immersive haunted experience unlike any traditional haunted house! GHOST LIGHT sends brave guests on a guided journey through the darkened theatre, where restless spirits, eerie legends, hidden passageways, and the mysterious White Mountain Crone are known to lurk. Travel backstage, across a treacherous abandoned auditorium, through haunted dressing rooms and winding mazes, and into the darkness beyond the theatre walls — but beware: once the Ghost Light goes out, there’s no telling what might be waiting for you.

GHOST LIGHT runs weekends October 9–31 at NCCA Jean’s Playhouse in Lincoln, NH. Reservations recommended!