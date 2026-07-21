Game of Village Minifair!

The mini-fair is a fun event for all ages where participants are invited to visit a miniature town built in Nelson, NH by participants in the Game of Village 2026 summer camp. Fun for all ages! The Game of Village is a summer camp in Nelson, NH, where children spend several weeks building and running their own miniature society. The "Minifair" is the culminating public event where the kids unveil their highly detailed, custom-built miniature town-populated by handmade doll characters (Peeps) with their own properties, shops, and community roles.The fair invites the community to explore the miniature town, which operates much like a real society. Highlights of the camp and its fair include: Peep Towns: Campers craft detailed miniature houses, shops, and landscapes for their Peep characters.Real-World Systems: During camp, the children establish their own government, banking, legal system, public gardens, and entrepreneurship.Fair Details: The Minifair takes place at their location (e.g., 82 Lead Mine Road, Nelson, NH) to showcase the kids' creations.

The Game of Village is a unique, long-running summer camp for kids in Nelson, New Hampshire. For a month each summer, about 25 children design, build, and operate their own miniature society, creating a fully functioning town complete with its own housing, legal system, currency, economy, and community leadership.Here is how the program works:"Peep" Creation: Campers create "peeps"-personalized miniature avatars made from materials like clay, yarn, and cloth-each with their own jobs, housing dreams, and life stories.Town Building: The kids go through a "land rush" where they select land under the orchards and design the town’s layout, building houses, businesses, and castles for their peeps.Societal Roles: Campers run the town in real life, taking on professions like shopkeepers, bankers, and radio hosts, while also learning how to moderate meetings and write community laws.The program acts as a radical, hands-on approach to education that empowers kids and teaches them self-determination, negotiation, and community building.For more details on the camp's history, upcoming dates, or to see how you can get involved, you can visit The Game of Village. Additionally, a 45-minute documentary film titled The Game of Village was produced by filmmaker and former camper Sophie Rousmaniere, which explores the decades-long history of this creative experiment.

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Date and Time: On Thursday July 23, 2026 at 15:00 - 18:00

Venue details: 82 Lead Mine Road, Nelson, New Hampshire, 03457, United States

Category: Kids / Family