Grab your favorite two or four legged partner for the annual Frosty Paws 5K—whether you run or walk!

Starting at the Banks Humane Education Center, the scenic course winds through the scenic grounds of St. Paul's School before returning to the Education Center. End your 5k with food from local vendors!

​Dogs are welcome! All dogs must be leashed and have a current rabies vaccination.

Every registration helps provide shelter, medical care, and second chances for homeless pets.