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Frosty Paws 5k

Frosty Paws 5k

Grab your favorite two or four legged partner for the annual Frosty Paws 5K—whether you run or walk!

Starting at the Banks Humane Education Center, the scenic course winds through the scenic grounds of St. Paul's School before returning to the Education Center. End your 5k with food from local vendors!

​Dogs are welcome! All dogs must be leashed and have a current rabies vaccination.

Every registration helps provide shelter, medical care, and second chances for homeless pets.

Pope Memorial SPCA
$35
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pope Memorial SPCA
pmspca.org

Artist Group Info

aarrigo@pmspca.org
Pope Memorial SPCA
94 Silk Farm Rd
Manchester, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 856-8756
info@pmspca.org
https://www.pmspca.org/

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