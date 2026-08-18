Friends of Meredith Library Book Sale

Three day book sale hosted by the Friends of Meredith Library at 91 Main Street, Meredith. Thurs. and Fri., Sept. 24 and 25 (10 to 4:30) and Sat., Sept. 26 (10 to 1:00). All books sorted by category and arranged up on tables for easy access. No admission. Donations are accepted and ALL proceeds support programs for children and adults, speakers, summer reading programs, after school teen programs and MORE! Back entrance (off High Street) offers additional parking and wheelchair access. Call 603-279-4303 or visit our website at www.meredithlibrary.org for more information.