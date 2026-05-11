Friday Night Classic Film: Labyrinth

1986 | PG | 1h 41m

David Bowie | Jennifer Connelly

Sarah is forced by her father and her stepmother to babysit her baby stepbrother, Toby, while they are out. He does not stop crying and she wishes that he would be taken away. Out of the blue, he stops crying and when she looks for him in his crib, she learns that her wish was granted, and the Goblin King Jareth has taken him to his castle in the Goblin City in the middle of a labyrinth. Sarah repents and asks Jareth to give him back, but Jareth tells her that she has to rescue him before midnight. Soon she teams up with some allies. Will they rescue Toby in time?

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