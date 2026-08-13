FREE Wine Tasting at Wine on Main with Special Guest Samantha from Baobab Wines

A very special FREE wine tasting event!

Samantha from Baobab wines is visiting us all the way from South Africa! Stop in anytime between 1 and 4pm to sample premium South African wines and hear from her directly. No reservations required- you can simply walk in. The store will be open from 11am-5pm for regular shopping as well.

About Baobab Wines:

"We believe South African wine represents one of the world's most exciting, under-discovered and evolving wine cultures — shaped by serious heritage, diversity, sustainability, and a new generation of producers redefining the New World wine.

We champion wines made with authenticity and intention: thoughtful farming, minimal intervention, and a genuine sense of place. The producers we represent are genuinely committed to conservation, regenerative agriculture, and supporting the communities connected to their land.

Our purpose is to create lasting connections between the people who make these wines and those who discover them."