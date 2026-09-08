FREE* Virtual Lecture: Camp Oáhe and the Legacies of Charles and Elaine Eastman

They were an impressive couple at the turn of the 20th century. Charles Eastman was a Santee Sioux, a Dartmouth-educated doctor, and an author and speaker; Elaine Eastman was a renowned children’s author and a national leader in Native American education. Together, they witnessed the massacre at Wounded Knee, helped shape Americans’ views of Indians, and started a summer camp in New Hampshire that encouraged the use of indigenous themes in the American camping movement. In this conversation with the Society’s Director of Education Elizabeth Dubrulle, scholars Julie Dobrow and Raymond Wilson discuss the Eastmans’ remarkable story of love and loss. This program, conducted via Zoom, is free for everyone. Registration is required through the Programs & Events Calendar on the Society’s website at nhhistory.org.