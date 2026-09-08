FREE* Virtual Lecture: Bucky Lew and New Hampshire’s Role in Integrating Sports

Harry “Bucky” Lew had integrated both college and pro basketball by 1903, and he didn't stop there. In a career that spanned 25 years and took him all over New England, Lew integrated every conceivable role in the game. Concord hosted Lew many times. It wasn't the case everywhere, but he was always welcome in the city. And that kind of welcome prompted the Dodgers to place their first integrated farm team in the United States in New Hampshire, leading to the full integration of all major league sports. Sports writer Chris Boucher shares the tale.