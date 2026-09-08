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*FREE* Lecture: Tangled Lives: Native People and English Settlers in Colonial New England

*FREE* Lecture: Tangled Lives: Native People and English Settlers in Colonial New England

The stories we hear from our families tell us who we are and how we should view the world. What tales shaped New England identities in the 17th and 18th centuries? In this presentation, historian Jo Radner juxtaposes Native American oral traditions and stories told by her own New England ancestors to reveal a complex colonial "middle ground.”

New Hampshire Historical Society
This lecture is offered through the Humanities to Go program of New Hampshire Humanities, and admission is free.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar

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