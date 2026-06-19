© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

FREE Concert - Inextinguishable Joy

FREE Concert - Inextinguishable Joy

Join Monadnock Music for our first Summer Village Concert of the 2026 season!

We open our 61st season with a haunting arrangement of a traditional folk tune from Norway, beautifully arranged by the Danish String Quartet for their album Wood Works. Mozart’s brooding, anxious K. 421 – the only of his mature string quartets cast in a minor key – gives way to the radiant joy and exuberance of Johannes Brahms’ Viola Quintet. One of his most beloved late masterpieces, Brahms had originally intended this quintet to be his final composition – although he later returned from retirement to pen several more major works, unable to quell the music in his heart.

Program:
Traditional - Vigstamoin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - String Quartet in D minor, K. 421 (1783)
Johannes Brahms - Viola Quintet in G major, op. 111 (1890)

Angelia Cho and Matthew Vera, violins
Yeh-Chun Lin and William Sotiriou, violas
Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello

Harrisville Community Church
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monadnock Music
Harrisville Community Church
13 Canal Street
Harrisville, New Hampshire 03450

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.