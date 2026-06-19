FREE Concert - Inextinguishable Joy

Join Monadnock Music for our first Summer Village Concert of the 2026 season!

We open our 61st season with a haunting arrangement of a traditional folk tune from Norway, beautifully arranged by the Danish String Quartet for their album Wood Works. Mozart’s brooding, anxious K. 421 – the only of his mature string quartets cast in a minor key – gives way to the radiant joy and exuberance of Johannes Brahms’ Viola Quintet. One of his most beloved late masterpieces, Brahms had originally intended this quintet to be his final composition – although he later returned from retirement to pen several more major works, unable to quell the music in his heart.

Program:

Traditional - Vigstamoin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - String Quartet in D minor, K. 421 (1783)

Johannes Brahms - Viola Quintet in G major, op. 111 (1890)

Angelia Cho and Matthew Vera, violins

Yeh-Chun Lin and William Sotiriou, violas

Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello