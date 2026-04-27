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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Free Community Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Gateways Community Services

Free Community Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Gateways Community Services

FREE Community Shredding Event. Bring your documents and we will handle the rest!

We will be collecting donations for Gateways Community Services-The Autism Center.
Join us and check something off of your list!

Keller Williams Gateway Realty
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Keller Williams Gateway Realty
20 Trafalgar Square
Nashua, New Hampshire 03063

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