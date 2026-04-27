Free Community Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Gateways Community Services
Free Community Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Gateways Community Services
FREE Community Shredding Event. Bring your documents and we will handle the rest!
We will be collecting donations for Gateways Community Services-The Autism Center.
Join us and check something off of your list!
Keller Williams Gateway Realty
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Keller Williams Gateway Realty
20 Trafalgar SquareNashua, New Hampshire 03063