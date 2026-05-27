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Fourth of July Weekend Craft Fair

Fourth of July Weekend Craft Fair

Celebrate America at the 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford on July 4 and 5! Hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Buy American made arts & crafts! There will be over 120 awesome exhibitors including handsome cedar wood furniture, amazing handpainted glass/metal/wood/mushrooms, resin art, gourmet oils & vinegars, delicious chocolate truffles, pressed floral art, NH maple syrups, handpoured soaps, soy candles, several jewelry styles, quilts and quilted wallhangings, homemade blueberry sauces, charcuterie boards, children's chalkboard mats, pet portraits, unique macrame furniture, alpaca products, wildlife photography, custom signs, amazing baked goods, and lots more!

Enjoy live music

Rain or Shine Under Canopies, free admission & free parking.

Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome!

Gunstock Mountain Resort
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Joyce's Craft Shows
Gunstock Mountain Resort
719 Cherry Valley Road
Gilford, New Hampshire 03249
6032934341
services@gunstock.com
https://www.gunstock.com

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