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Food & Wine Pairing Class at Wine on Main: Wednesday

Food & Wine Pairing Class at Wine on Main: Wednesday

All new pairings, all new wines.

For our November wine class, we're exploring how to best pair food and wine. We're doing this right in time for Thanksgiving so that you'll know how to pair the best bottles with your favorite dishes. We will include all new pairings, foods, and wines and go deeper when it comes to matching flavors, textures, and styles.

We will run this wine class on two separate nights so that you can choose the date that works best for you. Choose Tuesday November 17 or Wednesday November 18. This event page is for WEDNESDAY night.

Each ticket includes:

-A welcome sparkling wine

-4 additional specially selected wines paired with 4 complementary local bites

-Fun education that explains why certain foods pair best with specific wines

21+ only and limited to 20 people.

Wine on Main
$45pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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