© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

FolkSoul Band Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

FolkSoul Band Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

The Folksoul Band creates new music from old traditions, combining horns, vocals, wild rhythms, and New Orleans Mardi Gras spirit to create music for celebration and dancing.

Drawing new impulses from old traditions–it is the living tradition of Mardi Gras dance music and New Orleans that is celebrated here–the city that gave us Louis Armstrong and Fats Domino–the fathers of jazz and rock’n’roll. We go back to the roots to find the spirit that has its source Down There, and we follow its branches of Motown, Soul, and R&B.

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Folksoul Band
eric@Jamdemicband.com
https://folksoul.com/folksoul-band/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.