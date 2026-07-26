FolkSoul Band Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

The Folksoul Band creates new music from old traditions, combining horns, vocals, wild rhythms, and New Orleans Mardi Gras spirit to create music for celebration and dancing.

Drawing new impulses from old traditions–it is the living tradition of Mardi Gras dance music and New Orleans that is celebrated here–the city that gave us Louis Armstrong and Fats Domino–the fathers of jazz and rock’n’roll. We go back to the roots to find the spirit that has its source Down There, and we follow its branches of Motown, Soul, and R&B.