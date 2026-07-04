Flow and Frequency: Two Moons Yoga x The Weekender

Roll out your mat, tune in, and linger a little longer.

Flow & Frequency is a Sunday morning gathering on the grounds of NHPR's Concord studio where movement meets music—a yoga practice and live sound bath woven together with the kind of slow, unhurried energy the weekend was made for. Stick around after class for iced coffees from Sun's Up Coffee Co. and the simple pleasure of good conversation in good company.

This event is brought to life in collaboration with The Weekender—NHPR's weekly guide to the small rituals, local monuments, and community connections that make weekends worth savoring, hosted by Zoë Mitchell.

Event will be held rain or shine.