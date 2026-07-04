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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Flow and Frequency: Two Moons Yoga x The Weekender

Flow and Frequency: Two Moons Yoga x The Weekender

Roll out your mat, tune in, and linger a little longer.

Flow & Frequency is a Sunday morning gathering on the grounds of NHPR's Concord studio where movement meets music—a yoga practice and live sound bath woven together with the kind of slow, unhurried energy the weekend was made for. Stick around after class for iced coffees from Sun's Up Coffee Co. and the simple pleasure of good conversation in good company.

This event is brought to life in collaboration with The Weekender—NHPR's weekly guide to the small rituals, local monuments, and community connections that make weekends worth savoring, hosted by Zoë Mitchell.

Event will be held rain or shine.

New Hampshire Public Radio
$20
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Two Moons Yoga
twomoons.popupyoga@gmail.com
New Hampshire Public Radio
2 Pillsbury Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-8910
https://www.nhpr.org

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