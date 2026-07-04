Fit4ACause 5K and Triple Challenge
Fit4ACause 5K and Triple Challenge
The Fit4ACause Triple Challenge is an annual, non-competitive event hosted by the non-profit organization in support of local breast cancer survivors. It's a one-of-a-kind community gathering that offers participants the opportunity to compete in one, two, or three exciting events, including:
* 3-, 5-, or 10-Mile Bike Ride
* 5K Run/Walk
* Circuit Bootcamp
* Yoga
* Since 2018, the Triple Challenge has raised over $30,000, and it's still growing! Whether you're an avid cyclist, a dedicated runner, a bootcamp enthusiast, or a yoga lover, there's something for everyone.
Additional Event Highlights:
Kids Fun Run: A special race just for the little ones!
Vendor Fair: Explore a variety of vendors offering everything from fitness gear to delicious snacks.
Race Day Tanks and T-Shirts: Register in advance and receive exclusive event apparel.
Focus on Survivorship: This event is a celebration of survivorship! Breast cancer survivors in attendance will receive custom gifts as a token of our admiration and support.
The Triple Challenge is more than just a fitness event; it's a celebration of strength, resilience, and community. Register today and be part of a movement that makes a difference!
Registration: Register by July 11 to be guaranteed a shirt; online registration until August 15 - https://www.runreg.com/fit4acause-triple-challenge