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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Fit4ACause 5K and Triple Challenge

Fit4ACause 5K and Triple Challenge

The Fit4ACause Triple Challenge is an annual, non-competitive event hosted by the non-profit organization in support of local breast cancer survivors. It's a one-of-a-kind community gathering that offers participants the opportunity to compete in one, two, or three exciting events, including: 
* 3-, 5-, or 10-Mile Bike Ride 
* 5K Run/Walk
*  Circuit Bootcamp 
* Yoga 
* Since 2018, the Triple Challenge has raised over $30,000, and it's still growing! Whether you're an avid cyclist, a dedicated runner, a bootcamp enthusiast, or a yoga lover, there's something for everyone. 

Additional Event Highlights: 
Kids Fun Run: A special race just for the little ones! 
Vendor Fair: Explore a variety of vendors offering everything from fitness gear to delicious snacks. 
Race Day Tanks and T-Shirts: Register in advance and receive exclusive event apparel. 
Focus on Survivorship: This event is a celebration of survivorship! Breast cancer survivors in attendance will receive custom gifts as a token of our admiration and support.

The Triple Challenge is more than just a fitness event; it's a celebration of strength, resilience, and community. Register today and be part of a movement that makes a difference! 

Registration: Register by July 11 to be guaranteed a shirt; online registration until August 15 - https://www.runreg.com/fit4acause-triple-challenge

Memorial Field
$15-$45
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fit4aCause
https://fit4acausestrong.com/
Memorial Field
70 Fruit Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://www.concordnh.gov/facilities/facility/details/Memorial-Field-13

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