Fit4ACause 5K and Triple Challenge

The Fit4ACause Triple Challenge is an annual, non-competitive event hosted by the non-profit organization in support of local breast cancer survivors. It's a one-of-a-kind community gathering that offers participants the opportunity to compete in one, two, or three exciting events, including:

* 3-, 5-, or 10-Mile Bike Ride

* 5K Run/Walk

* Circuit Bootcamp

* Yoga

* Since 2018, the Triple Challenge has raised over $30,000, and it's still growing! Whether you're an avid cyclist, a dedicated runner, a bootcamp enthusiast, or a yoga lover, there's something for everyone.

Additional Event Highlights:

Kids Fun Run: A special race just for the little ones!

Vendor Fair: Explore a variety of vendors offering everything from fitness gear to delicious snacks.

Race Day Tanks and T-Shirts: Register in advance and receive exclusive event apparel.

Focus on Survivorship: This event is a celebration of survivorship! Breast cancer survivors in attendance will receive custom gifts as a token of our admiration and support.

The Triple Challenge is more than just a fitness event; it's a celebration of strength, resilience, and community. Register today and be part of a movement that makes a difference!

Registration: Register by July 11 to be guaranteed a shirt; online registration until August 15 - https://www.runreg.com/fit4acause-triple-challenge

