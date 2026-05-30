Firwelies Light Up the Sky

The firework shows may be ending, but nature provides its very own light show. Join us for this special evening program where we will explore the cool qualities of these critters. As dusk approaches and we conclude the program, stay for a few minutes to observe the fireflies as they emerge.

Ages: Multigenerational (All Ages)

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes

