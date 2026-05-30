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Firwelies Light Up the Sky

Firwelies Light Up the Sky

The firework shows may be ending, but nature provides its very own light show. Join us for this special evening program where we will explore the cool qualities of these critters. As dusk approaches and we conclude the program, stay for a few minutes to observe the fireflies as they emerge.

Ages: Multigenerational (All Ages)

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Free to $15.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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