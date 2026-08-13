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Film: The Truman Show

Film: The Truman Show

1998 | PG | 1h 43m
Peter Weir | Jim Carrey | Laura Linney

He doesn't know it, but everything in Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is part of a massive TV set. Executive producer Christof (Ed Harris) orchestrates "The Truman Show," a live broadcast of Truman's every move captured by hidden cameras. Christof tries to control Truman's mind, even removing his true love, Sylvia (Natascha McElhone), from the show and replacing her with Meryl (Laura Linney). As Truman gradually discovers the truth, however, he must decide whether to act on it.

Full: $12
Colonial Members: $10

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$12
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

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