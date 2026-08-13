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Film: The Princess Bride

Film: The Princess Bride

1987 | PG | 1h 38m
Rob Reiner | Cary Elwes | Robin Wright

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride" which earned its own loyal audience.

Full: $12
Colonial Members: $10

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$12
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

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