Film: The Princess Bride
Film: The Princess Bride
1987 | PG | 1h 38m
Rob Reiner | Cary Elwes | Robin Wright
A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride" which earned its own loyal audience.
Full: $12
Colonial Members: $10
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$12
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main StreetKeene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org