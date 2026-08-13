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Film: Little Shop of Horrors

Film: Little Shop of Horrors

1986 | PG | 1h 34m
Frank Oz | Rick Moranis | Ellen Greene

Meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey's boyfriend, Orin (Steve Martin), to the plant after Orin's accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.

Full: $12
Colonial Members: $10

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$12
07:00 PM - 08:35 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

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