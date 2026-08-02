Field of Dreams Special Screening with Ernie Found live Q&A

The All-American classic baseball film, part of the Park Theatre Summer Baseball Movie Series. Ray Kinsella is an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. He does, but the voice's directions don't stop -- even after the spirits of deceased ballplayers turn up to play. Rated PG.

SPECIAL SCREENING: Get ready for a special baseball evening on August 14. The blockbuster movie, Field of Dreams, has frequently been named as the best baseball movie of all time. It certainly is for Ernie Found, an Iowa City, Iowa/Jaffrey, NH, resident. Ernie has been intimately involved with the numerous activities at the Field of Dreams since its inception. He will provide a Q&A about the making of the movie, its impact and popularity, and what is excitedly and currently going on at the Field of Dreams movie site. Ernie frequently doubles as Casey in “Casey at the Bat” at Cooperstown Hall of Fame & will bring his recital of the poem to The Park.