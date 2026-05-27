Fiber Friday at North Hampton Public Library
Fiber Friday at North Hampton Public Library
Stitch together a community around the NHPL fireplace! Fiber enthusiasts of all levels and techniques are invited to work alongside one another for an afternoon of crafting and conversation.
This event requires no registration and is intended for adults.
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Friday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com