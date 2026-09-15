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FemLink-Art 20th Anniversary Global Celebration

FemLink-Art 20th Anniversary Global Celebration

AN EXTRAORDINARY INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATION IS COMING TO DOVER!

The Art Center is thrilled to welcome internationally recognized video artist and FemLink-Art co-founder C. M. Judge for the FemLink-Art 20th Anniversary Global Celebration!

We are honored to be selected as a premier East Coast host for this remarkable international event!

154 WOMEN VIDEO ARTISTS | 64 COUNTRIES | 20 YEARS!

Founded in 2005 by C. M. Judge (USA) and Véronique Sapin (France), FemLink-Art connects women artists worldwide through the power of video art and creative collaboration.

THREE INTERNATIONAL VIDEO PRESENTATIONS

FEMALE — 30 videos exploring women's experiences, challenges, and triumphs.
AGGRESSION — 24 artists examining violence and conflict through diverse cultural perspectives.
MAGIC — 25 artists exploring wonder, transformation, and illusion.

SPECIAL GUEST: C. M. JUDGE
Meet one of the visionary artists behind FemLink-Art! The evening features three separate video presentations with introductions and Q&A sessions. Guests may attend individual presentations or enjoy the entire evening!

Register: www.theartcenterdover.com

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR EVENT SPONSOR — THE CLOSET CONNECTION!

For over 30 years, this locally owned, independent Dover business has designed and manufactured custom closet and storage solutions. We are incredibly grateful for their generous support of the arts and our community!
www.theclosetconnection.com

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of women, creativity, and international artistic collaboration!

The Art Center
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Art Center
6039786702
theartcenterdover@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

C.M. Judge
cmjudge@mac.com
https://www.femlink.org
The Art Center
1 Washington Street, Suite 1177
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-978-6702
rspstudio@gmail.com
https://theartcenterdover.com/

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