Family Day: Alien Artifacts
Family Day: Alien Artifacts
Bring your young alien enthusiasts for a guided look at the Betty and Barney Hill exhibition on the anniversary of their fateful trip through the White Mountains. After we talk about the exhibition, we’ll have the opportunity to use recycled materials to create our own alien artifacts to take home!
Family Days are free and include admission.
Portsmouth Historical Society
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle StPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com