© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Fall Vases Using Nature Materials

Fall Vases Using Nature Materials

Connect with nature through hands-on craftsmanship! We invite you to spend a creative morning or afternoon crafting handcrafted vases using materials supplied straight from our woods and fields. Whether you’re decorating your autumn table or making a gift, you’ll walk away with a uniquely personal piece of eco-art.

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Ages: Adults (16 & Up)

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$15 for Members/$30 Non-Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.