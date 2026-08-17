Fall Vases Using Nature Materials

Connect with nature through hands-on craftsmanship! We invite you to spend a creative morning or afternoon crafting handcrafted vases using materials supplied straight from our woods and fields. Whether you’re decorating your autumn table or making a gift, you’ll walk away with a uniquely personal piece of eco-art.

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Ages: Adults (16 & Up)