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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Fall Tree ID

Fall Tree ID

Color abounds and leaves are falling. Join us as we amble through the woods, identify trees and shrubs, and learn more about the science behind falling leaves.

Physical Demand: [4] = Activity includes around 1 mile of walking on trails with uneven terrain and hills

Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & Up)

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
FREE for Members/$15 Non-Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://prescottfarm.org/

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