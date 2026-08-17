Fall Tree ID
Fall Tree ID
Color abounds and leaves are falling. Join us as we amble through the woods, identify trees and shrubs, and learn more about the science behind falling leaves.
Physical Demand: [4] = Activity includes around 1 mile of walking on trails with uneven terrain and hills
Ages: Adults & Older Youth (12 & Up)
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
FREE for Members/$15 Non-Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org