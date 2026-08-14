© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Fall Paint and Sip at Wine on Main

Fall Paint and Sip at Wine on Main

Create a beautiful fall landscape while tasting 4 wines from around the world and enjoying light snacks.

We’re excited to welcome Andrea Stetson back to Wine on Main for a fall themed paint and sip event. The painting appeals to all levels, from complete beginner to more advanced. You will also enjoy a wine tasting as you paint to help get the creative juices flowing.

Each $65pp ticket includes:

-A full wine tasting while you work

-All materials to make this gorgeous landscape

-Light snacks

-A fun, instructor led class

-An easel to take home so that you can display your work!

Get your tickets now because this event is limited to 18 people.

The class will run from 5-7pm, though we encourage you to come early so that you can check-in and choose your seats. We hope to see you!

Wine on Main
$65pp
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.