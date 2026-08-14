Fall Paint and Sip at Wine on Main

Create a beautiful fall landscape while tasting 4 wines from around the world and enjoying light snacks.

We’re excited to welcome Andrea Stetson back to Wine on Main for a fall themed paint and sip event. The painting appeals to all levels, from complete beginner to more advanced. You will also enjoy a wine tasting as you paint to help get the creative juices flowing.

Each $65pp ticket includes:

-A full wine tasting while you work

-All materials to make this gorgeous landscape

-Light snacks

-A fun, instructor led class

-An easel to take home so that you can display your work!

Get your tickets now because this event is limited to 18 people.

The class will run from 5-7pm, though we encourage you to come early so that you can check-in and choose your seats. We hope to see you!