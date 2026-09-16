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Fall Foliage Fun! Hike Red Hill Fire Tower

Fall Foliage Fun! Hike Red Hill Fire Tower

Join us for a fun 5.1 mile hike up Red Hill while learning all about the science behind fall. The focus of this Adventure Ecology is to appreciate and learn about trees while observing them in real time. Expect to look closely at leaves and gather evidence as to why you think trees drop their leaves. We will draw on each others knowledge and figure out why together!

Prepare for a moderate hike at a leisurely pace that should take us a few hours to complete. We will be taking an extended break at the summit for lunch, fire tower views, and a discussion before heading back down.

This program is for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free but registration is required! To register, visit our website: https://squamlakes.org/event/fall-foliage-fun-red-hill-hike/

Squam Lakes Association
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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