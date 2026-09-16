Fall Foliage Fun! Hike Red Hill Fire Tower

Join us for a fun 5.1 mile hike up Red Hill while learning all about the science behind fall. The focus of this Adventure Ecology is to appreciate and learn about trees while observing them in real time. Expect to look closely at leaves and gather evidence as to why you think trees drop their leaves. We will draw on each others knowledge and figure out why together!

Prepare for a moderate hike at a leisurely pace that should take us a few hours to complete. We will be taking an extended break at the summit for lunch, fire tower views, and a discussion before heading back down.

This program is for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free but registration is required! To register, visit our website: https://squamlakes.org/event/fall-foliage-fun-red-hill-hike/