Description:

The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour takes place the weekend of October 10th-12th, from 10 am -5 pm. Over 25 artists open their studios in Keene, Marlborough, Munsonville, Nelson, New Ipswich, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Temple, showcasing work in sculpture, painting, pottery, encaustics, etching, glass, woodturning and more. Brochures with maps are available at many locations throughout the Monadnock region, or visit www.fallfoliageartstudiotour.com for a brochure, map, links to artists’ websites and to their individual video profiles.

