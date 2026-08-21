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Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour

Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour

Description:
The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour takes place the weekend of October 10th-12th, from 10 am -5 pm. Over 25 artists open their studios in Keene, Marlborough, Munsonville, Nelson, New Ipswich, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Temple, showcasing work in sculpture, painting, pottery, encaustics, etching, glass, woodturning and more. Brochures with maps are available at many locations throughout the Monadnock region, or visit www.fallfoliageartstudiotour.com for a brochure, map, links to artists’ websites and to their individual video profiles.

Torch and Palette Studios and 25 more Studios
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour
603-878-6183
le_bris@torchandpalette.com
https://www.fallfoliageartstudiotour.com/

Artist Group Info

Danielle M. Le Bris
le_bris@torchandpalette.com
dmlebrisart.com
Torch and Palette Studios and 25 more Studios
239 Main Street
New Ipswich, New Hampshire 03071
603-878-6183
le_bris@torchandpalette.com
https://www.fallfoliageartstudiotour.com/

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