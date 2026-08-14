Fall Fiddle Festival: Workshop Registration

You must register for the workshops in advance. A concert ticket will be included in your workshop registration.

Workshops open to all novice to advanced fiddlers and violinists, ages teen to adult. All fiddlers, including novice level, should have a basic familiarity with their instrument and some playing experience!

Concert open to the public! Tickets required.

Fiddlers from the Celtic and New England fiddling traditions will join forces in Concord for the eighth Fall Fiddle Festival, a day packed with workshops and group playing for fiddlers (and violinists who are interested in learning to fiddle!). The Festival, open to teens and adults, will include workshops on a variety of topics at the novice, intermediate, and advanced levels. In the late afternoon, all three fiddle faculty members will present a toe-tapping concert of fiddle music open to the public.

