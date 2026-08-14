Fiddlers from the Celtic and New England fiddling traditions will join forces in Concord for the eighth Fall Fiddle Festival Concert, to present a toe-tapping afternoon concert of fiddle music open to the public.

The Festival concert will feature guest fiddle faculty member Alden Robinson, alongside two of New Hampshire’s own fiddling favorites, Audrey Budington and Liz Faiella. They’ll be joined for the afternoon concert by guitarist Dan Faiella.

Guest faculty member Alden Robinson has toured and recorded with Irish trad band The Press Gang and plays for dances with the contra dance band Riptide, along with many other beloved collaborators and side projects. In 2017 he participated in the Arts Envoy program with the U.S. State Department in Lithuania.

Fiddle faculty member Audrey Budington, who teaches at the Concord Community Music School, studied extensively with the likes of Darol Anger, Maeve Gilchrist, and Eugene Friesen, and is fluent in various fiddling styles. In July 2024, Audrey became a member of The Recording Academy, an organization that hosts the Grammy Awards, and she is the fiddler for The Rebel Collective, a Concord-based Irish/Rock band.

Fiddle faculty and festival director Liz Faiella, chair of the Folk Department at the Music School, has taken the stage at premier folk venues throughout New England, and has shared the traditional Celtic and New England folk music she loves with fiddle students at a variety of camps, festivals, and community music schools. She is now active as a YouTube and Patreon creator, sharing her fiddle teaching worldwide.

In the afternoon concert, the fiddlers will share the stage with guitarist Dan Faiella. Trained as an accompanist through years of playing for New England contra dances and alongside Irish fiddlers, Dan has performed at venues and festivals around the country with numerous traditional music groups.